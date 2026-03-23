Suarez was slotted fifth in the batting order in the two games since he returned from the World Baseball Classic, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Since Suarez was signed by Cincinnati at the beginning of February, the general consensus was that he'd bat fourth. And that's where he was in four of his first five Cactus League games before departing for the WBC. Reds manager Terry Francona explained the batting-order experiment, indicating the reconfigured lineup (with Sal Stewart batting cleanup) might generate more RBI opportunities for Suarez. However it shakes out, Suarez will be a middle-of-the-order bat for the Reds in 2026.