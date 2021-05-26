Suarez will lead off and man third base Wednesday against the Nationals, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Suarez's .228 on-base percentage and average speed wouldn't seem to make him a logical fit for the leadoff gig, but manager David Bell appears content to give the 29-year-old a trial in the role while the team remains without three everyday players (Joey Votto, Nick Senzel and Mike Moustakas) due to injury. In his career start out of the leadoff spot in Tuesday's 2-1 win, Suarez struck out three times, but he connected on a pivotal solo home run off Max Scherzer in the sixth inning.