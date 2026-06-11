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Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Homers Wednesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Suarez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Padres.

Suarez extended the Reds' lead to 4-2 in the eighth inning with his solo shot off Ron Marinaccio, his fifth long ball this year and just his second in his last 24 games. Suarez has gone 3-for-9 with a pair of extra-base hits in his last two contests after going just 3-for-36 (.083) in his previous 10 games. Overall, the veteran is slashing .211/.282/.354 with 18 RBI and 14 runs scored across 163 plate appearances this season.

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