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Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Launches ninth homer

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Suarez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Phillies.

Suarez accounted for Cincinnati's only offense Tuesday, taking Zack Wheeler deep in the seventh inning for his ninth home run of the season. Since his two-homer performance against the Mets on June 15, the veteran slugger has cooled off, batting .167 with a 39.7 percent strikeout rate. On the year, Suarez is slashing .207/.280/.374 with nine home runs, 10 doubles, 32 RBI and 21 runs scored across 246 plate appearances.

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