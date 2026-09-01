Suarez won't be available Tuesday and Wednesday for the remaining two games of the Reds' series versus the Padres in order to take the U.S. naturalization test, Theo DeRosa of MLB.com reports.

After signing with the Tigers in 2008 as an international free agent out of Venezuela and kicking off a 13-year MLB career in 2014, Suarez is now looking to make the United States his permanent home. He'll complete an interview and take a written English language exam and an oral civics test over the next two days as he looks to obtain citizenship. Following the Reds' off day Thursday, Suarez will likely make his return to the lineup in Friday's series opener versus the Brewers.