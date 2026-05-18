Suarez (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment Wednesday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Suarez's recovery from a left oblique strain has come along more slowly than anticipated, but he's finally progressed to the point of being cleared to play in games. The veteran slugger has been sidelined for nearly a month, so he will likely need a handful of rehab contests before rejoining the Reds' active roster.