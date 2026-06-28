Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Reds' Eugenio Suarez: X-rays inconclusive

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Suarez (hand/wrist) underwent X-rays, which were inconclusive, after his departure from Sunday's 9-4 loss to the Pirates, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Suarez left Sunday's contest in the eighth inning after taking a 92.4 mph four-seam fastball from Mitch Keller off his left hand/wrist in the top of the sixth. The veteran slugger is expected to undergo additional imaging Monday morning, and his status moving forward will likely be updated then. The Reds are set to host the Brewers for a four-game set beginning Monday, and Suarez can be considered day-to-day for the time being.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!