Montas allowed three runs on four hits and three walks over five-plus innings in a no-decision Sunday. He struck out five during the loss to Milwaukee.

Montas rolled through four shutout frames before the Brewers finally pushed a run home in the fifth inning. He was removed after putting two straight runners on base to begin the sixth and was charged with both after Willy Adames launched a three-run homer. Montas took a no-hitter into the seventh inning against the Rockies on June 4 but has since been tagged with seven runs in just 6.1 frames over his last two starts. He now owns a 4.62 ERA with a 49:26 K:BB through 13 starts. Montas' next start is lined up to be at home against Boston.