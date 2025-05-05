Montas (lat) appears to be further along than Sean Manaea (oblique) in his recovery, and the right-hander remains on track to make his season debut in early June, Tim Britton of the Athletic reports.
Signed to a one-year deal by the Mets in December, Montas didn't make it out of spring training before suffering a lat injury. The 32-year-old has yet to begin a rehab assignment, but New York seems optimistic that he's close to getting back on a mound in the next stage of his throwing progression.
More News
-
Mets' Frankie Montas: Shifts to 60-day IL•
-
Mets' Frankie Montas: Two weeks away from mound work•
-
Mets' Frankie Montas: Begins throwing program•
-
Mets' Frankie Montas: Lands on 15-day injured list•
-
Mets' Frankie Montas: Encouraging MRI results•
-
Mets' Frankie Montas: Hopes to throw in 4-to-6 weeks•