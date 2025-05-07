Montas (lat) threw his third bullpen session Tuesday since resuming his throwing program in mid-April, MLB.com reports.

After being diagnosed with a high-grade right lat strain in mid-February, Montas was shut down for nearly two months before receiving clearance to start throwing. He steadily increased his throwing distance off flat ground before recently being cleared for mound work, and he's thus far avoided any setbacks through his three bullpen sessions. Montas could soon advance to facing hitters in live batting practice, but he may be a week or more away from starting up a minor-league rehab assignment. The right-hander isn't expected to be ready to return from the 60-day injured list until around early June.