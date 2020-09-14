Galvis will return to the bench for the first game of Monday's doubleheader versus the Pirates.

With Mike Moustakas ready to handle second base again after sitting out two games over the weekend due to a foot injury, Galvis will retreat to the bench following three consecutive starts at the keystone. He'll remain the top backup at second base, but Galvis' best path to playing time the rest of the way may come at shortstop, where struggling rookie Jose Garcia's hold on the starting gig could be loosening.