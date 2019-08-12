Reds' Freddy Galvis: Lands with Cincinnati
The Reds claimed Galvis off waivers from the Blue Jays on Monday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Galvis represents the Reds' second notable veteran addition via the waiver wire in the past weekend, following in the footsteps of pitcher Kevin Gausman. The arrival of shortstop prospect Bo Bichette -- as well as the Jays' status as a non-contender -- made Galvis an expendable piece in Toronto, but he won't necessary see a major boost in his playing-time outlook as he heads to Cincinnati. Galvis isn't a lock to unseat Jose Iglesias as the team's everyday shortstop and could more realistically compete for work at the keystone with the likes of Josh VanMeter and Jose Peraza.
