The Dodgers traded Lux to the Reds on Monday in exchange for Mike Sirota and a Competitive Balance Round A pick, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Lux had garnered trade interest from multiple teams during the offseason including the Yankees and Mariners, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network, and those rumors intensified after the Dodgers signed Hyeseong Kim to a three-year contract this past Friday. Lux will fill the void at second base left by Jonathan India, who the Reds traded Nov. 22 along with Joey Wiemer in exchange for Brady Singer. Lux finished the 2024 regular-season with a slash line of .251/.320/.383 with 10 home runs and 50 RBI across 487 plate appearances.