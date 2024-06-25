Ashcraft is a candidate to be called up from Triple-A Louisville to start Friday in St. Louis in place of Nick Lodolo (blister), who was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Ashcraft has turned in consecutive quality starts since his demotion to Louisville, yielding a total of four runs with a 12:2 K:BB over 12 innings. He's currently slated to start Wednesday for Louisville, but if he's scratched from that outing, he would become the obvious choice to take the ball later this week against the Cardinals. Lodolo isn't eligible to return until July 9, so Ashcraft would likely be needed for at least two starts if he's indeed the choice.