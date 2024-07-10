The Reds voided Ashcraft's option to Triple-A Louisville and instead placed him on the 15-day injured list Wednesday due to a right elbow strain, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The 26-year-old was demoted after giving up a run on six hits and three walks over 4.2 innings Sunday versus Detroit, but he'll end up making his way to the injured list rather than Louisville. According to Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer, Reds GM Nick Krall said Wednesday that Ashcraft began experiencing the tightness about a week ago and attempted to pitch through the issue before being optioned. The right-hander will be shut down from throwing for at least the next two weeks and will need multiple weeks beyond that to build his arm back up.