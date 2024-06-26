The Reds recalled Ashcraft from Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday.

Ashcraft will get the start Wednesday against the Pirates, taking the rotation spot of the injured Nick Lodolo (finger). The right-hander has struggled at the big-league level this season, collecting a 5.05 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in 62.1 innings over 12 starts. He appeared to get back on track in two starts with Louisville, giving up a total of four runs with a 12:2 K:BB over 12 innings. Ashcraft will likely be needed for multiple starts and will try to make a case to stick in the Reds rotation indefinitely.