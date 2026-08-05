Reds' Hector Rodriguez: Makes MLB debut

Rodriguez started in right field and went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Athletics.

Rodriguez was called up from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday and made his MLB debut. He nearly had his first major-league hit, but his shallow flare to left field was snared by A's shortstop Jacob Wilson. Rodriguez should get regular opportunities at both corner outfield spots as well as DH, which is open for a left-handed bat after the Reds traded Nathaniel Lowe to the Guardians on Monday.