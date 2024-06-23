Rodriguez is hitting .299/.366/.429 for High-A Dayton, leading the team in hitting for average after turning 20 in March, Dave Clark of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Rodriguez came over to the Reds' organization at the 2022 trade deadline for Tyler Naquin and is more than holding his own despite being one of the younger player in the league. His power has dropped off some, albeit in a tough hitters' park, but he's displayed a great grasp of the strike zone, striking out only 10.1% so far this season.