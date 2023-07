Rodriguez is slashing .302/.354/.565 with 14 home runs and 11 steals in 70 games for Single-A Daytona.

The 19-year-old center fielder has stood out on a Tortugas roster loaded with young, talented position players. Rodriguez has been 44 percent better than the average Florida State League hitter and won't turn 20 until spring training. He is listed at 5-foot-10, but Rodriguez's power could be his top tool down the road.