Rodriguez was promoted to High-A Dayton on Wednesday.

Rodriguez was traded from the Mets to the Reds at last year's trade deadline as part of a package that sent Tyler Naquin and Phillip Diehl to New York. The 19-year-old lefty hitter slashed .293/.347/.510 with 16 home runs, 18 steals and an 18.9 percent strikeout rate at Single-A Daytona while seeing time in center field and left field.