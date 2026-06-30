Reds' Ivan Johnson: Contract selected

The Reds selected Johnson's contract from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Johnson has put up a healthy .290/.388/.489 batting line with nine home runs, 11 stolen bases and a 26:49 BB:K over 55 games this season with Louisville. The 27-year-old has played mostly at second base and in left field in 2026, but he has experience at every position other than first base, catcher and pitcher. Johnson will be making his major-league debut if he gets into a game.