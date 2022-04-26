Fraley (knee) will serve as the Reds' designated hitter and will bat ninth in Tuesday's game against the Padres.

Fraley didn't appear in any of the Reds' last three games and was out of the lineup for the last five contests while dealing with a sore knee, but he apparently made enough progress following Monday's off day to make his return to the starting nine. Though Fraley looks like he'll continue to play regularly against right-handed pitching, his poor .129/.229/.258 slash line on the season means he'll likely continue to slot in the lower third of the batting order.