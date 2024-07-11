Fraley is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies.

Though he was activated from the family medical emergency list Wednesday, the lefty-hitting Fraley has yet to rejoin the lineup since the Reds have faced lefty starters Kyle Freeland and Austin Gomber on consecutive days. After Thursday's contest, the Reds will begin a three-game series versus the Marlins to wrap up their first-half schedule. The Marlins haven't listed as starter for Friday, but with right-hander Yonny Chirinos tentatively lining up to take the hill, Fraley will most likely be in the Reds lineup for the series opener.