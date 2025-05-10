Reds manager Terry Francona on Friday discussed the idea of placing Fraley (calf) on the 10-day injured list, Jeremy Rakes of MLB.com reports. "We talked to Jake and we were like, 'We appreciate you trying to push this,' but what are the chances he plays tonight and he doesn't feel good tomorrow?" Francona said. "So if we IL him [Saturday], we can push it back three days."

Fraley was expected to return from a two-game absence Friday but was a late scratch. In a move that may presage adding Fraley to the IL, the Reds acquired Connor Joe from the Padres on Friday. Joe can play both first base and the outfield, areas where the Reds are experiencing injuries.