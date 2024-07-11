India went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Rockies.

India was scratched with a left knee contusion Tuesday, and he returned in a non-defensive role as the designated hitter Wednesday. The homer was his second in July, though he's batting just .194 (6-for-31) with three RBI this month. Overall, the second baseman is at a .269/.369/.411 slash line with seven homers, 37 RBI, 44 runs scored, eight stolen bases, 19 doubles and one triple through 350 plate appearances this season.