India is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.
India will receive a routine day off after he had started and batted out of the leadoff spot in each of the Royals' last 12 games. Drew Waters will cover left field for India on Wednesday, while third baseman Maikel Garcia will assume table-setting duties.
More News
-
Royals' Jonathan India: Hits first homer of season•
-
Royals' Jonathan India: Resting for early game•
-
Royals' Jonathan India: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Royals' Jonathan India: Absent from Tuesday's lineup•
-
Royals' Jonathan India: Back in action Monday•
-
Royals' Jonathan India: Not in lineup Sunday•