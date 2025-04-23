India is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Rockies.
India is in a 6-for-46 slide at the plate to drop his season batting line to .195/.298/.244. Maikel Garcia is at third base and Cavan Biggio is at second base for the Royals on Wednesday as India gets a day to regroup.
