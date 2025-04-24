India is out of the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Rockies.

India had been scheduled to sit out Wednesday's matchup with right-hander German Marquez before the game was rained out, so it's not especially surprising that the 28-year-old finds himself on the bench for Game 1 of the twin bill while Marquez takes the hill for the Rockies. Expect India to be back in the lineup for the second game of the day.