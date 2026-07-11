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Reds' Justin Lebron: Heading to Cincy

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Reds selected Lebron with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2026 First-Year Player Draft.

A little over a year ago, Lebron was a contender to go first overall in this draft, but hit tool concerns pushed him down boards. A 6-foot-2 righty-hitting shortstop who had a strong commitment to Alabama coming out of high school in Florida, Lebron has four plus tools in his power, run, arm and field, so it's a testament to his deficiencies against breaking balls that he lasted until the middle of the first round. Lebron's production peaked as a sophomore, when he slashed .316/.421/.636 with 18 home runs, 17 steals, a 12.5 percent walk rate and a 24.2 percent strikeout rate. He cut his strikeout rate to 19.6 percent as a junior but hit just .277 with a career-worst .386 OBP and .534 SLG. He stole a whopping 42 bases on 43 attempts in 61 games this year, so the fantasy allure will be apparent if he's making enough contact early in pro ball.

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