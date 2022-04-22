Sims (elbow) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Sims' activation was expected Friday, and he'll be available to make his season debut after missing the start of the year with an elbow issue. The righty made four rehab appearances at Triple-A Louisville and allowed a run on two hits and a walk while striking out five in four innings. He should be part of Cincinnati's committee of late relievers that also includes Tony Santillan, Art Warren and Hunter Strickland.