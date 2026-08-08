Reds' Luis Mey: Impressive in long relief

Mey gave up two hits and struck out four over 2.2 scoreless relief innings in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Nationals. He didn't walk a batter.

All the scoring had already occurred by the time Mey took the mound to begin fifth inning in a bullpen day for the Reds, but the 25-year-old right-hander did what he could to keep the door open for a potential comeback. It was Mey's first big-league action since June 5, and also the first time in eight MLB appearances this season that he didn't issue a free pass. Control remains his biggest hurdle to a more prominent role -- he's got an 18:10 K:BB in 11.1 innings for Cincinnati in 2026 -- but Mey's upper-90s sinker and wipeout slider give him a sky-high ceiling if things begin to click.