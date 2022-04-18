Senzel (illness) is back with the team and is expected to be activated from the injured list Tuesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

According to Nightengale, Senzel has been unable to take the field while dealing with a stomach bug, but he's expected to be available Tuesday if all goes according to plan. He's appeared in five games so far this season, going 2-for-17 with a double, an RBI and three strikeouts. Assuming Senzel is back in time for Tuesday's contest, Jake Fraley would likely shift back to right field, resulting in Tyler Naquin returning to a bench role.