Senzel is considered the Reds' starting center fielder, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Senzel's exact status in a crowded Reds' outfield wasn't entirely clear, and a platoon between him and the left-handed Shogo Akiyama may have made some sense, but manager David Bell made it clear that he had a true starting role. Senzel had plenty of hype as a prospect but has yet to put fully put things together at the highest level, hitting a modest .245/.305/.416 in 127 career games. He's still just 25, so he has plenty of room for growth, but he may need a run of good health to sort things out and fulfill his potential, something that's avoided him in recent years. His 14 homers and 16 steals thus far in his career hint at cross-category potential if he can just manage to stay on the field.