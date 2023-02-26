Manager David Bell said Sunday that Senzel (toe) could be ready for game action sometime in mid-March, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Senzel is finishing up his recovery from offseason toe surgery and is currently tracking pitches before moving on to live batting practice. Assuming the 27-year-old is cleared for game action within the next few weeks, he should have enough time to get ready for the Opening Day.
