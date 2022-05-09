Manager David Bell said Sunday that Senzel (illness) is still "a couple of days" away from returning from the COVID-19-related injured list, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Bell said the same is true for Joey Votto, who remains away from the team along with Senzel after both recently tested positive for the virus. Senzel looks like he can safely be ruled out for Monday's series opener with the Brewers, which should pave the way for Albert Almora to draw another start in center field.