Senzel went 1-for-3 with an RBI single and a stolen base in Saturday's 9-2 loss to the Giants.

Senzel knocked in the opening run and stole a base in the second inning, but the Giants took over after that. After enduring a 2-for-18 skid, Senzel has gone 5-for-10 with a double, three RBI, three steals and two runs scored in his last three contests. The outfielder still has plenty to prove -- he's slashing .222/.275/.272 with one home run, 11 RBI, 19 runs scored, five steals and five doubles across 171 plate appearances this season, but he's finally trending in the right direction again.