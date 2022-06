Senzel went 3-for-3 with an RBI, a run scored and a walk in a 10-3 win over the Giants on Sunday.

The number eight hitter enabled the Reds' offensive barrage from the bottom of the order by not making an out the entire game. The 26-year-old center fielder has now hit safely in four straight games and is hitting .236 on the season with one home run and 12 RBI.