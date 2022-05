Senzel (illness) will be in the Reds' lineup Monday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Senzel has been out for nearly three weeks while battling COVID-19. He went hitless in four rehab games but is nonetheless considered ready to go. The Reds will be happy to have him back, but he'll have to hit much better than the .192/.222/.308 line he manages in 17 games prior to his absence if he's to continue earning regular starts.