Senzel (knee) was activated from the 10-day injured list and is batting seventh while starting at third base Friday versus the Astros, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Senzel will return to the big leagues Friday after missing the minimum 10 days while nursing a sore right knee. The 27-year-old appeared in two games with Triple-A Louisville while on a rehab assignment, going 2-for-7 with two runs scored while walking once and striking out twice. Prior to getting hurt, Senzel had produced a .277 average with three doubles, nine RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base over his previous 13 games. Jose Barrero was optioned to Louisville in order to open a roster spot for Senzel.