The Reds designated Wynne for assignment Monday.

A day after being selected from Triple-A and allowing one run across 2.1 innings in his MLB debut, Wynne is back off the 40-man roster. The 30-year-old righty has a 5.12 ERA and 1.41 WHIP in Triple-A and would likely have to improve upon those marks before landing another shot in the bigs. Jake Wong was selected from Triple-A Louisville in a corresponding move.