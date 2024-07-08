The Reds recalled Hinds from Triple-A Louisville on Monday. He'll start in right field and bat eighth in the Reds' series opener versus the Rockies.

Hinds will reach the big leagues for the first time after he slashed .216/.290/.409 in 77 contests this season with Louisville. The 23-year-old has hit 13 home runs and stole 12 bases in 2024, but he's struck out at an unsightly 38.4 percent clip. Hinds will provide depth for a banged-up Reds outfield and will enter the starting nine right away, but he may just be a placeholder on the 26-man active roster until the newly acquired Austin Slater joins the club Tuesday.