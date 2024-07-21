Hinds is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

After opening his big-league career earlier this month by going 11-for-22 with eight extra-base hits (five home runs, two doubles and one triple) to go with two stolen bases in his first six games, Hinds has predictably cooled down. He went 0-for-4 in the Reds' final contest before the All-Star break and has opened the second half by going 1-for-8 with three strikeouts in the Reds' first two games in Washington. Hinds' hot start will likely give him at least a little more leash in a near-everyday role, but his playing time could drop quickly if the contact issues that were present at each of his stops in the minors begin to crop up more frequently in the majors.