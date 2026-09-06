Baltimore recalled Hinds from Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday.

Hinds had already seen action in the majors with two different clubs this season, slashing .114/.158/.200 with no homers and five RBI across 13 games between Cincinnati and Miami. He'll look to make a better impression with the Orioles, who traded for Hinds in early August. Hinds doesn't figure to start regularly, but he'll give Baltimore outfield depth with both Tyler O'Neill (shoulder) and Christian Franklin (hand) currently on the injured list.