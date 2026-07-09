Marlins' Rece Hinds: Coming up from Triple-A

The Marlins will recall Hinds from Triple-A Jacksonville ahead of Thursday's contest versus the Mariners, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Hinds is expected to take the roster spot of the injured Owen Caissie (calf). Acquired from the Reds via trade in May, the toolsy Hinds is a career .172/.221/.426 hitter with a 42 percent strikeout rate over parts of three major-league seasons. The 25-year-old could see some playing time in Miami's outfield while Caissie is out, but Heriberto Hernandez and/or Esteury Ruiz are also in the mix.