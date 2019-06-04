Reds' Rece Hinds: Second-round pick by Reds
The Reds have selected Hinds with the No. 49 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.
Hinds' raw power rivals that of any hitter in this class. Standing 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, he uses elite bat speed to send no-doubt missiles over the outfield wall. There are major concerns about his hit tool, not because of any mechanical issues, but because any pitcher with decent offspeed stuff has a good chance to strike him out. He needs to greatly improve his pitch recognition, patience and general approach -- right now it seems like the right-handed slugger wants to hit every pitch to the upper deck in left field. Rostering Hinds in dynasty leagues will require a lot of patience, as he won't be ready for Low-A anytime soon, but the payoff could be huge if he is able to develop even a fringe-average hit tool with the aid of professional instruction. In addition to his massive raw power, Hinds' arm gives him a second plus tool. A shortstop for IMG Academy, he should end up at third base or right field.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buying 'pop-up' pitchers?
Take a deep dive into the latest pitching promotions to see who might have the stuff to st...
-
Buy these six delayed breakouts
Not every 2019 breakout was evident the first week of the season. These six didn't find their...
-
Waivers: Signs of hope for Pivetta
The highs have always been high, but Nick Pivetta gave us reason to believe there might have...
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 11 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start