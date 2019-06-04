Reds' Rece Hinds: Second-round pick by Reds

The Reds have selected Hinds with the No. 49 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

Hinds' raw power rivals that of any hitter in this class. Standing 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, he uses elite bat speed to send no-doubt missiles over the outfield wall. There are major concerns about his hit tool, not because of any mechanical issues, but because any pitcher with decent offspeed stuff has a good chance to strike him out. He needs to greatly improve his pitch recognition, patience and general approach -- right now it seems like the right-handed slugger wants to hit every pitch to the upper deck in left field. Rostering Hinds in dynasty leagues will require a lot of patience, as he won't be ready for Low-A anytime soon, but the payoff could be huge if he is able to develop even a fringe-average hit tool with the aid of professional instruction. In addition to his massive raw power, Hinds' arm gives him a second plus tool. A shortstop for IMG Academy, he should end up at third base or right field.