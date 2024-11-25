The Reds currently have (at least) six starters that could be on the Opening Day roster, following the Brady Singer trade, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. In addition to Singer, there's Hunter Greene, Nick Martinez, Nick Lodolo, Andrew Abbott and Lowder.

Greene, Singer and Martinez are shoe-ins for three rotation spots, and after that it's a little less certain. Both Abbott and Lodolo have health concerns, and Lodolo for that matter is coming off of a rough season. Lowder posted a 1.17 ERA and 1.27 WHIP over six late-season starts after roaring through the Reds' minor league system. It's plausible that they could decide he needs more time to develop, especially if Lodolo and Abbott are ready to go.