Lowder (shoulder) has been throwing off flat ground the last few weeks since being cleared by the medical staff, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Lowder said he's progressing through the throwing program and believes he'll be on the "mound here shortly," although there's been no schedule established. The recently turned 23-year-old right-hander had been a candidate for the rotation, but it now appears likely he'll begin the season on the injured list before eventually heading to Triple-A Louisville. Lowder was impressive in a brief stint in the majors at the end of the 2024 regular season, posting a 1.17 ERA over six starts (30.2 innings).