The Reds placed Lowder (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

After turning in a 1.17 ERA -- albeit with poor underlying metrics -- over his six starts with the Reds late in the 2024 season, Lowder headed into the winter with some momentum. However, Lowder never made much of a push for a spot in the Reds' Opening Day rotation, as he was limited in his throwing program early in camp due to right elbow soreness and never ended up making a Cactus League appearance. Lowder is reportedly close to throwing bullpen sessions, but he'll likely need a few weeks to ramp up before he's ready to begin a rehab assignment. The 23-year-old righty has minor-league options remaining and could end up sticking around at Triple-A Louisville once he completes his throwing progression and is activated from the IL.