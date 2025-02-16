Lowder (elbow) is being handled cautiously to the point where he may not be ready by Opening Day, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "I wouldn't even put an artificial timetable on him," manager Terry Francona said on Saturday. "Everybody shoots for Opening Day. I get it; I do, too. We need to do what's right by him, and we will. So that's kind of our timetable."

Lowder, who reported slow recoveries from throwing sessions in January, underwent an MRI which showed no structural damage. During the offseason, Lowder worked on his four-pitch mix of four-seamers, sinkers, sliders and changeups. He had a focus on landing his breaking ball to batters on both sides of the plate. Francona said once the right-hander is ready to pick up a ball, which the manager said could be "in a couple of days," there will be a throwing progression first.