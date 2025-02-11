Lowder's throwing program is being limited due to right elbow soreness, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

An MRI on Lowder's elbow showed no structural damage, which is certainly good news. However, any elbow-related issue is cause for concern. If healthy, Lowder will be competing for a spot in the Reds' rotation, but this injury could throw a wrench into that even if it's ultimately not serious. Slated to turn 23 in March, Lowder, posted a 1.17 ERA over six starts last season, although that came with a 22:14 K:BB across 30.2 innings.